China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 31st Chairperson's Council meeting on Wednesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Wang called for organizing political advisors to carry out extensive research and in-depth consultations on promoting the healthy and high-quality development of the private sector.

The meeting deliberated and approved documents related to the third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, and heard a report on the preparatory work for the upcoming session.

Wang also called on national political advisors to improve their ability to formulate proposals and build consensus, and pool wisdom and strength to ensure the annual session is a complete success.

