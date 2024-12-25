Home>>
Annual session of China's top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4
(Xinhua) 09:56, December 25, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has been suggested to start on March 4, 2025, in Beijing.
The suggestion was made at a recent Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.
The meeting also decided the 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee to be convened on March 1 and 2, 2025, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Menglian in SW China's Yunnan produces over 80 percent of country's avocados
- 37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin
- Explore an immersive cultural and creative products market at the Xinjiang Library
- Yuyuan Garden Lantern Fair to light up Shanghai on New Year's Day
Related Stories
- Top political advisor urges efforts to forge sense of community for Chinese nation
- China marks 158th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen
- China's top political advisor stresses CPPCC's role as specialized consultative body
- China's top political advisor calls for concrete efforts in united front work
- China's political advisors urged to contribute to country's cultural advancement
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.