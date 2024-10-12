China's political advisors urged to contribute to country's cultural advancement

Xinhua) 09:11, October 12, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over the closing meeting of the ninth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech at the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday called on the country's political advisors to continue conducting research and deliberating on matters revolving around deepening reform in the cultural sector.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks at the closing meeting of a standing committee session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Political advisors were asked to pool wisdom for building up the country's cultural strength.

Wang also called on them to firmly uphold the CPPCC system, effectively run the CPPCC and fully leverage its political advantages.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)