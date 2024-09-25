Top political advisor urges high-quality development of CPPCC work

Xinhua) September 25, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 24th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday called for a thorough study of President Xi Jinping's recent speech on the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to promote the high-quality development of the CPPCC work.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

The senior political advisors studied the speech delivered by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at a meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the CPPCC on Sept. 20.

Xi's speech has set out clear requirements for promoting wide, multi-tiered and institutionalized consultative democracy, and has made comprehensive arrangements for carrying out effective CPPCC work at present and in the near future, Wang said, urging efforts to study and implement the speech.

The Chairpersons Council meeting also studied other recent speeches and instructions by Xi, and reviewed and passed documents including revised regulations of the CPPCC National Committee for reporting on social conditions and public sentiment.

