Listen, confer, act: China's political advisory body turns 75

Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) leave the Great Hall of the People after the closing meeting of the second session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- There is some good news for farmers in Yinjiayuan, a village in Jiangsu Province, east China. The cost of watering their land has dropped by 20 percent, and pump malfunctions have significantly decreased -- all thanks to a local political advisor.

Shi Weidong is a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's political advisory body. As former president of Nantong University in Jiangsu, he is also an expert on fluid machinery.

In 2023, Shi submitted a proposal through the CPPCC highlighting the advantages of using a digital twin platform -- a virtual replica of physical systems -- to improve the precision and efficiency of pump management. His suggestion resonated with a nationwide initiative to invest heavily in extensive water conservancy infrastructure. That year alone, the country began the construction of 23,000 water supply facilities in its rural areas.

Shi's proposal provides a glimpse into the important role of the CPPCC as an institutional platform for consultative democracy, an essential element of China's political system, alongside electoral democracy. According to political scientists, these two complimentary facets of socialist democracy allow China to better pool wisdom and strengths for the overarching endeavor of modernization.

Consultative democracy takes many forms in China. For example, the government listens to ideas and opinions from all sectors throughout the processes of planning, decision-making and administration. With the CPPCC celebrating an important anniversary this year, many will be reviewing its crucial role and growing list of accomplishments.

EFFECTIVE DEMOCRACY

The CPPCC plays vital roles in multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Its members are drawn from political parties, people's organizations, personages without party affiliation and various sectors of society. Among the CPPCC's diverse membership are political figures, celebrities and experts. Shi himself is a member of the Jiusan Society, a political party primarily composed of scientists and researchers.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the CPPCC. On Sept. 21, 1949, driven by great hopes for a bright future, more than 600 deputies from various sectors overcame obstacles to gather in Beijing.

Decades later, the CPPCC has now transformed and improved itself to play a more effective role in state governance.

One of its most notable recent developments is the addition of the environment and resource sector to the CPPCC National Committee in 2023. This is one of the biggest changes to the Committee's composition in 30 years. The last such adjustment was the establishment of the economic sector in 1993.

Over the past decade, China has undergone comprehensive changes in ecological and environmental protection. The country is making unprecedented efforts to conserve its ecology. The establishment of a new sector dedicated to this initiative would help pool efforts, facilitate research and promote consultation, said experts on the CPPCC.

Moreover, the consultation topics have evolved over time to address emerging national challenges and public concerns.

Zhang Yi, a national political advisor from Shanghai, has closely examined the ethical and judicial implications of algorithms.

A partner at the law firm King &Wood Mallesons, Zhang represents the country's new social groups.

Zhang submitted a proposal in March on AI algorithms governance. He recently presented a report on social trends and public sentiment regarding privacy protection. "It's great to see how my work as a political advisor turns into policies and measures that really push forward the development of the economy and society," he said.

Political advisors from the sector of welfare and social security attend a group consultation at the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

STRENGTHENING THE FOUNDATIONS

The CPPCC is also improving its foundational elements -- institutions, standards and procedures -- to facilitate in-depth consultations.

Earlier this month, municipal political advisors in Beijing met to discuss how the integration of AI and digital technologies could help the city respond to natural disasters and workplace accidents. It was one of 12 key topics highlighted by the municipal CPC committee and government to be included on the consultation and deliberation agenda this year.

In the summer of 2023, Beijing experienced its heaviest rainfall in more than 140 years. This year, heavy rain and gales battered the city again, uprooting trees and causing chaos across the urban road network.

Political advisors began their investigation and research in March. It included 14 collective and group studies, 13 discussions, as well as fact-finding trips to Fujian and Guangdong provinces, which were attended by non-CPC political party members, scholars and experts.

A vice mayor overseeing city administration, traffic, agriculture and rural areas attended a session on Sept. 6 to gather advice. Along with him were officials from departments including water resources, emergency response, digital resources, firefighting and meteorology.

Wei Xiaodong, chairman of the CPPCC Beijing municipal committee, encouraged participants to speak openly about issues and provide advice tailored to reality.

While most speakers focused on the application of technologies, Zhang Chengfu, a professor at the School of Public Administration and Policy, Renmin University of China, cautioned against inappropriate development practices and over-reliance on technology.

A final report incorporating the session's advice is expected to feed into a government plan to enhance the city's emergency response capabilities for the next three years.

Photo taken on Sept. 19, 2018 shows Hewan Village located among mountains by the Youshui River in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (XinhuaLiu Chan)

GREATER SOLIDARITY

As a legacy of the CPC's cooperation with other political parties and social stakeholders during the revolutionary years, the CPPCC is also the patriotic united front's most inclusive organization.

China is currently undergoing profound changes in areas such as social structure, relations between strata, and ways of thinking. Coupled with drastic global shifts, these factors have made it more challenging for the country to foster unity and pool strength.

On March 5, 2023, new leaders of non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce made a collective debut at a press conference during the first plenary session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee. They pledged to stand in solidarity with the CPC through thick and thin, and build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

Political advisors are also key in ensuring that the frank exchange of views that build consensus and fortify unity occurs at the grassroots.

In Shanghai, they set up tables in the open air to collect public opinions about the renovation of a decades-old plaza in 2023. They also engaged with neighborhood leaders and posted topics online.

When streetlights were swiftly installed on the plaza at the request of elderly residents, "people realized that authorities are serious about their opinions," said district political advisor Li Peilei.

The prompt resolution to a community issue inspired more members of the public to get involved in decisions regarding the plaza's logo and facilities. The plaza has now been completely revamped. More importantly, residents were made aware of the value that consultation plays in such processes.

During a 2018 trip to Hewan village in Chongqing, in southwest China, entrepreneur Shan Yi was struck by the stark contrast of cement houses among hundreds of stilted wooden homes -- the traditional residence of the Tujia people. This jarring sight, coupled with stagnating local tourism due to poor management and inadequate facilities, inspired him to take action.

Shan himself identifies as Tujia and runs a domestic services company in town. Leaving his business in his wife's care, Shan moved to Hewan Village. He soon set to work building a museum showcasing Tujia architecture and opened stilt-house homestays to explore successful models.

So far, the museum, featuring traditional structures, including residences and academies, is starting to take shape along the bank of a broad, winding river. And the village received over 50,000 visits in the first half of the year, generating more than 20 million yuan (around 2.8 million U.S. dollars) in revenue.

"Personal and family comfort aside, you've got to do something for society one way or another," said Shan, who became a political advisor last year.

The CPPCC is also reaching out to the younger generation. For example, two students sat in on the session of political advisors of Beijing on emergency response on Sept. 6.

It was part of an experimental program that invites students from middle school to university to observe the CPPCC sessions.

Qi Xin, a sophomore at Miyun High School Affiliated with Capital Normal University, has a keen interest in public governance. He signed up as soon as he learned about the opportunity.

"I noticed how CPPCC members shared the realities of their communities," he said. "The will of the people is respected and reflected here."

