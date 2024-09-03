China's political advisors discuss pursuing high-standard opening up

Xinhua) 10:27, September 03, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, speaks at a consultation session held by the CPPCC National Committee to discuss pursuing high-standard opening up, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held a consultation session on Monday to discuss pursuing high-standard opening up.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the session and made remarks on the topic.

Wang stressed the need to focus on improving the high-standard opening up of institutions and mechanisms as well as expanding institutional opening up.

He also highlighted efforts to reform the management systems for inward and outward investment, optimize the layout for regional opening up, and improve the mechanisms for high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang called for active deliberation and contribution of suggestions to facilitate the effective implementation of relevant reform measures.

At the session, about 21 political advisors spoke on expanding institutional opening up and building a high-standard market system, among other topics.

He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of China, attended the meeting, listened to the opinions and suggestions of political advisors on site, and delivered a speech.

He stressed thoroughly implementing the reform measures released after the conclusion of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Nearly 100 political advisors attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)