Senior political advisors vow to contribute to deepening reform comprehensively

Xinhua) 11:08, July 24, 2024

The opening of the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning said the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) should contribute wisdom and strength to further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over the opening of the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Tuesday.

At the session, senior political advisors studied the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, where a resolution of the CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization was adopted.

Wang called on political advisors to align their thoughts and actions with the guiding principles from the CPC plenum, as well as with the key decisions and arrangements on reform made by the CPC Central Committee.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening of the session by invitation and made a report.

While stressing the importance of the implementation of reform, Cai said it is necessary to fully understand the requirements for reform, strengthen organization and leadership, push forward reform in a holistic manner and encourage new approaches to deliver solid outcomes.

A report about the work of the CPPCC National Committee in the first half of 2024 made by the Chairpersons Council of the 14th CPPCC National Committee was heard at the opening of the session.

