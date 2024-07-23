China's top political advisor stresses further efforts to support reform, development

Xinhua) 09:37, July 23, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), addresses a symposium held to analyze the economic situation in the first half of this year in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday called for further efforts to support the country's reform and development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks when addressing a symposium held to analyze the economic situation in the first half of this year.

Wang stressed the need to study and implement the guiding principles from the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. He also highlighted the importance of thinking and acting in line with the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans to further deepen reform comprehensively and advance Chinese modernization.

China's economy continued its recovery in the first half of 2024 in a stable manner, with progress made in nurturing new quality productive forces, expanding new growth drivers and promoting high-quality development, according to political advisors and experts attending the symposium.

Wang called on political advisors to continue their research on economic structural reform and high-quality development and provide targeted, pragmatic and effective advice.

The CPPCC should implement the central authorities' decisions and arrangements on economic work, work to stabilize expectations and build consensus, and help achieve China's full-year economic and social development goals, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)