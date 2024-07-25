Senior political advisors pledge contributions to comprehensive deepening of reform
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a plenary meeting of the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, July 24, 2024. Fifteen Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee delivered speeches. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's senior political advisors on Wednesday pledged to contribute more to the further, comprehensive deepening of reform and the advancement of Chinese modernization.
Their message emerged from a plenary meeting of the eighth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.
Fifteen Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee delivered speeches. They commended the plans and measures for further deepening reform comprehensively adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, vowing to earnestly study, disseminate and implement the plenum's guiding principles.
The senior political advisors also shared their insights into such matters as the reform of the judicial system, the reform of public hospitals, and the integrated reform of institutions and mechanisms related to education, science and technology, and talent.
