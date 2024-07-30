Top political advisor calls for suggestions on higher education reform, talent development

Xinhua) 10:02, July 30, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a biweekly consultation session of the national committee, in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday urged political advisors to put forward more targeted, pragmatic and effective suggestions on the country's higher education reform and independent talent development.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a biweekly consultation session of the national committee, over which he presided.

Wang called on national political advisors to implement the plans for deepening comprehensive education reform that were laid out at the recent third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and urged them to increase the accuracy and efficacy of their suggestions and service of the overall interests of the country.

Several national political advisors also made remarks during the session. They called for innovation in talent cultivation models at higher education institutions, and cultivation of talent based on demand and the integration of disciplines.

