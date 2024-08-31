China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

Xinhua) 10:36, August 31, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 23rd Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, held its 23rd Chairperson's Council meeting in Beijing on Friday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang urged efforts to earnestly improve and implement consultative democracy mechanisms and carry out consultation and deliberation and formulate forward-thinking work plans for next year in alignment with reform tasks outlined by the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

He also called for efforts to rally CPPCC members to conduct in-depth research and make targeted suggestions on the country's economic structural reform and high-quality development, thus advancing the socio-economic development goal for 2024; to make new contributions to boosting the country's cultural confidence and strength and securing new successes in developing socialist culture; to strive toward building China into a strong country in sports and advancing the Healthy China Initiative.

It was decided at the meeting that the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will convene its ninth session from Oct. 9 to 11 in Beijing.

The meeting also held a group study session, the third of its kind this year, focusing on the development trend of the global digital economy and response measures.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)