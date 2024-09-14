China's top political advisor stresses boosting services for people with disabilities

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a biweekly consultation session of the national committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Friday urged political advisors to intensify research and consultation to offer valuable suggestions for advancing the cause of people with disabilities.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made these remarks while presiding over a biweekly consultation session of the national committee.

"Ensuring a happy and fulfilling life for people with disabilities is an essential requirement for promoting Chinese modernization," Wang said.

He called upon political advisors to focus on the new situations and challenges in advancing the cause for such individuals while urging more targeted and practical proposals based on thorough investigations and research.

Democratic oversight should be strengthened to ensure the effective implementation of policies supporting those with disabilities, Wang noted.

Several national political advisors also made their remarks during the session. They called for efforts to create unobstructed career development pathways for people with disabilities, advance research and application of assistive technologies, and enhance the quality of public services to continuously improve their quality of life.

