China to continue promoting greater development for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 10:07, September 11, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will continue joining hands with the international community to promote greater development for people with disabilities, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The 17th Paralympic Games concluded on Sept. 8 in Paris, with China finishing at the top of the medal table and gold medal chart for a sixth consecutive Paralympics.

The outstanding athletic skills and sportsmanship of China's Paralympic athletes truly reflected the values of the Paralympic Games: "courage, determination, inspiration and equality," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

"Congratulations to Team China for their wonderful performance yet again at the Paralympic Games," she said.

Mao noted that Team China's accomplishments are the results of the athletes' persistent, tenacious efforts. They also vividly embody the comprehensive progress China has made in its development of the rights and well-being of people with disabilities.

In recent years, China has successfully assisted more than 7.1 million people with disabilities in rural areas to rise out of poverty, and it has established special welfare schemes covering more than 20 million people with disabilities. Living standards among China's disabled community have been improving, the group's right to equality has been protected more effectively, and people with disabilities now benefit from more opportunities to excel in life, Mao said.

The Paris Paralympic Games have concluded, but the inspiration and excitement they ignited will last, Mao said. China will continue joining hands with the international community to promote the greater development of the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, and it will work to enable more people with disabilities to unleash their potential and pursue their dreams, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)