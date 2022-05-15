China takes subsidies application online to help people with disabilities

Xinhua) 10:54, May 15, 2022

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to move online the application for living allowance for the financially-challenged disabled population and nursing care subsidy for those living with severe disabilities, starting from May 15.

The new rule will alleviate the pressure of onsite visits for people living with disabilities, according to a statement jointly released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and China Disabled Persons' Federation.

Starting from April 2021, qualified candidates can apply for the two types of subsidies in the most convenient government offices regardless of the location of their registered residence, according to the statement.

When the new rule comes into effect, people can still lodge applications in person, the statement noted.

China started to grant such two types of subsidies for qualified candidates in 2016. By the end of April 2022, around 12 million financially-challenged disabled persons and more than 15 million people living with severe disabilities had benefited from the policy.

Sunday marked the national day of persons with disabilities, an occasion when special activities are launched to raise public awareness of helping the vulnerable group. The annual occasion falls on the third Sunday of May.

