China's top political advisor urges advancing political consultative conference system

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a brain-storming session of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday urged efforts to uphold and advance the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) system and fully tap into the CPPCC's political strength.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks while addressing a brain-storming session of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang urged efforts to ensure the integration of Party leadership, the united front and consultative democracy, promote high-quality development of the CPPCC, and give better play to the CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body.

Wang also called for efforts to strengthen confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and to maintain a lively, stable, and united political atmosphere.

Efforts should be made to deliberate and offer suggestions on advancing Chinese modernization, raise the efficacy of democratic oversight, and refine the working systems and mechanisms of the CPPCC, Wang said.

