Senior political advisors study guiding principles from Xi's speech on CPPCC

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends the opening meeting of the ninth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee started a standing committee session on Wednesday to study an important speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered on Sept. 20 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the CPPCC.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the opening meeting.

The meeting was presided over by Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Shi called on CPPCC members to take the study and implementation of Xi's important speech as a major political task, and give full play to CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body, so as to build consensus and pool strength for advancing Chinese modernization.

Li Shulei, also a member of the Political Bureau and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, was invited to the meeting and gave a report on the advances on cultural fronts.

The senior political advisors also heard reports on a number of topics, including developing fine traditional Chinese culture, building sci-tech innovation centers and improving foreign-related legal services.

During the two-and-a-half-day session, they will also hold themed consultations with regional CPPCC committees in Henan, Guangdong and Xinjiang via videolink.

