Book of Xi's discourses on water management published

Xinhua) 08:02, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's water management by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has made coordinated progress in water-related disaster control, water resource conservation, protection and restoration of water ecosystem, and water environment management, significantly improving water security.

Xi's discourses in this regard are important for ensuring greater water security in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

The book, featuring six themes, brings together 297 pieces of discourse extracted from over 130 important speeches and written works by Xi between December 2012 and August 2024. Some of these passages are made public for the first time.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)