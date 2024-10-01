Xi pays tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day

Xi Jinping straightens the ribbon on a flower basket during a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng on Monday attended the ceremony. The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, observed one day prior to National Day. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders on Monday attended a ceremony at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen heroes.

The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, observed one day prior to National Day. This year, the country celebrates the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

At around 10 a.m., Xi and other leaders -- Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng -- arrived at the square. They were joined by representatives from all walks of life.

Among the more than 2,400 flower-bearing attendees were veterans, relatives of martyrs, recipients of national medals and honorary titles, role models, students and children.

As the ceremony started, all attendees sang the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence in tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Chinese people and the development of the PRC.

Nine large flower baskets, with ribbons that read "Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes," were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.

Xi and other leaders approached the foot of the monument, where he straightened the ribbons on the baskets before leading other officials in a walk around the monument to pay their respects.

The ceremony was presided over by Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Beijing's Party chief.

