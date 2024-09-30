Xi's article on promoting patriotism to be published

Xinhua) 15:12, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on promoting patriotism, will be published on Tuesday in the Qiushi Journal.

The article by Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stresses more efforts to build a strong China and advance national rejuvenation.

Tuesday marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

