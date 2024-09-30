We Are China

Xi pays tribute to fallen heroes on Martyrs' Day

Xinhua) 10:04, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended a ceremony to present flower baskets to fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing on Monday.

The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day.

