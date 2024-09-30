Former Brazilian leader hails ties, China's growth

Dilma Rousseff, the recipient of this year's Friendship Medal and former president of Brazil, said she is honored to be part of the special ties between Brazil and China, reaffirming her commitment to continuing to strengthen the bilateral collaboration in the future.

Rousseff, who is president of the New Development Bank, walked alongside President Xi Jinping and other recipients of the national medals and national honorary titles as they entered the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday for a grand award ceremony.

After Rousseff was presented with the medal — the highest honorary medal of China bestowed on foreign nationals — by Xi, she lavished words of praise on Brazil-China relations and Xi's leadership.

The medal "signifies the solid bonds of friendly cooperation between the two countries and the two peoples", she said.

China and Brazil are friends and partners, sharing common interests in pushing for world peace, stability, and prosperity, she said, pledging to do everything she can to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, education, and culture.

"This medal fills me with pride, and I am honored to be part of this special relationship between Brazil and China, and hope to continue to strengthen our collaboration in the future," she said.

Since 2009, China has been Brazil's largest trading partner and a major source of investment, while Brazil is China's largest trading partner in Latin America. Trade volume between China and Brazil reached $181.53 billion in 2023.

Rousseff lauded China's remarkable growth over the past four decades, saying that the nation, with its accelerated economic transformation, technological innovation, and extraordinary social development, has inspired the world "as a global powerhouse and a beacon of hope".

By adhering to reform and opening-up, China has not only lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, but has also made significant contributions to global economic growth and stability, she added.

"President Xi Jinping, your tireless efforts in addressing significant global challenges such as climate change, promoting inclusive development, and maintaining peace and security showcase your foresight as a great statesman for the future," she stressed.

Calling President Xi "a true champion of international cooperation and a strong defender of multilateralism", Rousseff said his leadership is crucial in advancing global governance to tackle common challenges and in promoting a more equitable and just international order.

Meanwhile, the three major initiatives proposed by Xi — the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative — demonstrate China's commitment to addressing international issues in a responsible and constructive manner, she said.

"In a world increasingly fragmented and filled with confrontations, it is encouraging to witness how, under your leadership, President Xi Jinping, China is gradually establishing a more united and harmonious international political order."

Rousseff added that she takes particular pride in the fact that in 2014, during the meeting of BRICS leaders in Brazil, she and Xi jointly announced the decision to set up the New Development Bank.

Marcos Galvao, Brazil's ambassador to China, said on the sidelines of the ceremony that Rousseff's receiving of the medal was a very significant moment for Brazil-China ties.

"This is really a very relevant expression of our friendship," the ambassador said.

