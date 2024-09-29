Xi says great times call for heroes

Xinhua) 10:48, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said great times call for heroes and foster heroes.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony conferring the country's highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

A galaxy of heroes emerging generation after generation will ensure the lasting prosperity of the Party and the people's cause, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)