Xi addresses ceremony awarding China's highest state honors

Xinhua) 10:41, September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday addressed a ceremony held to award the highest state honors ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

Before his speech, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal, and medals of national honorary titles at the Great Hall of the People.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)