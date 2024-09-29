Home>>
Xi to award national medals, honorary titles
(Xinhua) 10:11, September 29, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will award national medals and honorary titles at a ceremony held on Sunday ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will confer the highest state honors at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Photos
