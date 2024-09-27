Home>>
Xi stresses consolidating unity of Chinese nation
(Xinhua) 15:33, September 27, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for consolidating and developing the unity of the Chinese nation.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the call at a grand meeting held in Beijing to honor role models for ethnic unity and progress.
He urged efforts to advance the building of the community for the Chinese nation.
