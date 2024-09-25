Xi's speech at meeting marking NPC's 70th founding anniversary published

Xinhua) 13:29, September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a Sept. 14 meeting marking the 70th founding anniversary of the National People's Congress (NPC), has been published as a booklet.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.

