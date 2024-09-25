Xi's vision guides rural transformation of Xiadang

September 25, 2024 By Hu Meidong, Xu Wei and Zhao Jia ( China Daily

Officials and scholars have credited President Xi Jinping's leadership and his guiding philosophy for fostering remarkable transformations in rural China, pointing to the township of Xiadang in Ningde, Fujian province, as a living testament to the effectiveness of Xi's vision.

Zhang Yan, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Fujian Provincial Committee, highlighted Xiadang's remarkable journey from extreme poverty to a symbol of rural vitalization in the country.

The transformation of Xiadang, said Zhang, referring to Xi's efforts to tackle poverty in the area, "fully exemplifies the profound commitment" to the well-being of the people shown by Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xiadang, which is located in the mountains of eastern Fujian, was once characterized by its dire living conditions — no roads, no running water, no electricity, and minimal government services. In July 1989, Xi, then serving as secretary of the CPC Ningde Prefectural Committee, made a grueling trip to the remote township to launch poverty alleviation efforts.

During the trip, he proposed prioritizing the building of a paved road, a hydropower station, and an office building for the township government, despite the prefecture's tight budget, a decision that paved the way for the start of wide-ranging poverty alleviation efforts in the region.

Xi returned twice, later in 1989 and again in 1996, when he served as deputy secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee.

Decades later, Xi's dedication to rural development has borne fruit. Ningde, which was once among the most impoverished regions in China, declared itself free of poverty in 2018. By 2023, the per capita disposable income of Xiadang's farmers had more than doubled from its 2018 levels, reaching 26,952 yuan ($3,832).

Zhang emphasized that Xi's three visits to Xiadang underscore the long-term, sustained efforts required for rural vitalization.

"To push this mission forward, we must always prioritize the people and work to serve their interests," Zhang said, urging local officials to remain hands-on and proactive in solving grassroots challenges.

Xi's approach to rural vitalization has consistently highlighted the importance of developing local economies based on their unique resources and needs. Zhang called for a continued focus on "tapping into local strengths" to forge a path that reflects the distinct characteristics of each region.

In a reply letter to the residents of Xiadang in August 2019, Xi said that it has shifted from being almost inaccessible to being easily reached and has been transformed inside and out, with residents having an increasing sense of gain and happiness.

It has been a vivid example of the truth of such sayings as, "A slow sparrow should make an early start" and "Little strokes fell great oaks", he said.

He also expressed hope that the residents would forge ahead with a "persistent spirit, enhance their confidence, and make sustained and arduous efforts to consolidate the outcomes of poverty reduction".

For the residents of Xiadang, the blueprint drawn up by Xi has catalyzed broader steps to improve the township's infrastructure and boost the development of tea plantations to increase farmers' incomes.

Wang Mingtao, a local resident, said the development of tea industries enabled farmers to find jobs near their homes, instead of having to migrate to cities in search of a better income.

"The arrival of tourists has also brought more sources of income. The changes we have witnessed over the past few decades are definitely transformative," she said.

Lin Shangli, president of Renmin University of China, noted that Xiadang's success represents a broader national achievement in alleviating poverty. It also reflects the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi at the core, in steering China toward its goal of a moderately prosperous society.

The development of rural industries remains a central focus of China's rural vitalization efforts. Jin Shutai, deputy director of the Rural Economics Research Center at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, emphasized the need to improve the quality and efficiency of agricultural production to sustain rural development.

Jin noted the region's thriving industries, including large yellow croaker farming, edible fungi, and white tea production.

He urged local leaders to focus on brand-building and strengthening these signature industries as a means to sustain economic growth.

China's rural vitalization, Jin said, is about more than poverty alleviation — it's about creating lasting prosperity by leveraging local resources and expertise to build industries that can compete on a national and global scale.

