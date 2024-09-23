Xi congratulates Dissanayake on assuming presidency of Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 14:51, September 23, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message to Anura Kumara Dissanayake to congratulate him on his inauguration as president of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Xi hailed China and Sri Lanka as traditional friendly neighbors, saying that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 67 years ago, China and Sri Lanka have always understood and supported each other, setting a good example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between countries of different sizes.

Xi said that he prizes the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, and stands ready to work with President Dissanayake to carry forward the traditional friendship, and enhance political mutual trust.

He also pledged to work with the Sri Lankan leader to facilitate more fruitful high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and make steady and long-term progress of China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership featuring sincere mutual assistance and ever-lasting friendship so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.

