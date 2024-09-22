Senior legislators study Xi's speech marking NPC's 70th anniversary

Xinhua) 10:11, September 22, 2024

The leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) holds a meeting to study the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting on Sept. 14 celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the NPC, Sept. 20, 2024. Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over the group's meeting and delivered remarks. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday held a meeting to study the important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting on Sept. 14 celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the NPC.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over the group's meeting and delivered remarks.

Hailing the significance of Xi's speech, the group's meeting called for efforts to earnestly study and implement the guiding principles of Xi's important speech, elevate political standing, theoretical understanding and performance of duty, and promote the high-quality development of NPC's work.

It was stressed at the group's meeting that people's congresses should fully fulfill their important roles in ensuring the enforcement of the Constitution and laws, in carrying out legislative work and oversight, and in maintaining close ties with the people.

The group's meeting also called for further efforts to improve the quality and standard of the work of people's congresses, and publicize the people's congress system and whole-process people's democracy.

