Xi Story: CPPCC, a great invention in political institutions

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- On March 6 this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in a joint group meeting of the second session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and listened to the comments and suggestions from the national political advisors.

It has been a tradition for Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, to sit down and talk face to face with national political advisors during the annual "two sessions" over the years.

At the group meeting this year, Zhao Yuliang, a national political advisor from the sector of science and technology, spoke of developing new quality productive forces by facilitating the industrial application of sci-tech research results.

"Research and production used to be separate, but more research results are seeing industrial application," said Xi, agreeing with Zhao's remarks and noting that more favorable policies are required in this regard.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC. As an organization for maintaining the united front, an institution for multiparty cooperation and political consultation, and a major form through which people's democracy is practiced, the CPPCC is an important channel and specialized body for socialist consultative democracy and an important part of China's state governance system. It is an institution with Chinese characteristics.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core, has continuously promoted the cause of the CPPCC. Xi considers the work of the CPPCC an important part of the governance of China.

Back in December 2012, not long after assuming the Party's top post, Xi visited the newly-elected leaders of eight non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce.

At the meetings with those leaders, Xi attached importance to the development of the patriotic united front and the CPPCC, and vowed to facilitate implementation.

In September 2019, the Central Conference on CPPCC Work was held in Beijing on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the CPPCC. This was the first time a meeting focusing specifically on CPPCC work was convened in the capacity of the CPC Central Committee.

Addressing the conference, Xi hailed the CPPCC as an innovative political system involving political parties, prominent individuals without party affiliation, people's organizations, and people from all walks of life and all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC.

The governing party should solicit views in a modest and extensive manner, said Xi, when addressing an annual gathering with non-CPC personages ahead of the Spring Festival in 2017.

Over the years, the institutional systems for the CPPCC have been improved, and its work is focused more on helping solve problems. Crucial topics like national economic and social development planning, and everyday matters such as property management and garbage sorting are discussed through the CPPCC, facilitating scientific and democratic decision-making.

Just as Xi has stressed, "Democracy is not an ornament to be put on display, but an instrument for addressing the issues that concern the people."

