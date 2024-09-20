Xi's speech at 2024 FOCAC Summit opening ceremony published

Xinhua) 14:01, September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The keynote speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has been published as a booklet.

The speech was titled "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a Community with a Shared Future."

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

