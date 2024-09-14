President signs order awarding state honors

08:14, September 14, 2024 By Cao Yin ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order on Friday awarding 15 individuals national medals and honorary titles for their outstanding contributions to the country's development as the People's Republic of China prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The order came after the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, adopted a decision on conferring the honors at its latest session, which concluded on Friday.

Four people were awarded the Medal of the Republic, which is conferred on prominent figures who have made great contributions and achievements to the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics and in defending the State.

Wang Yongzhi, a missile and rock expert and a pioneer of China's manned space program, was honored posthumously, while the three others are Wang Zhenyi, a medical scientist known for breakthroughs in leukemia treatment, wheat breeding and agricultural strategy expert Li Zhensheng, and war veteran Huang Zongde.

Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank and former Brazilian president, was awarded a Friendship Medal.

Ten figures were awarded national honorary titles, which are conferred on those who have greatly contributed to — and achieved success in — various areas, including science and technology, education, health, and economic research.

They include the late renowned radar expert Wang Xiaomo, prominent jurist Zhang Jinfan and the late distinguished geophysicist Huang Danian.

The NPC Standing Committee called on everyone to learn from these honored individuals, and work together to forge ahead, so as to make more contributions to comprehensively promoting Chinese modernization and national rejuvenation.

The selection of award winners began earlier this year, and the nominations were open to seek public opinions from Aug 12 to 16.

In 2019, on the occasion of celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, 42 individuals were awarded the Medal of the Republic, the Friendship Medal, and national honorary titles. It was the first time that these honors were awarded.

Later, a few prominent figures with contributions to disease control were awarded national medals and national honorary titles, and some foreign dignitaries were also awarded the Friendship Medal.

These awards serve as good examples for the whole of society, arousing the public's patriotic enthusiasm, and expanding China's open and inclusive image around the world, according to a recent official release.

