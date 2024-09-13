Home>>
Xi calls for deepening reform in Gansu to advance Chinese modernization
(Xinhua) 15:58, September 13, 2024
LANZHOU, Gansu/BAOJI, Shaanxi, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged northwest China's Gansu Province to deepen reform, make innovation, and do solid work to improve the people's well-being and the region's prosperity, to write a Gansu chapter in Chinese modernization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection from Tuesday to Friday.
