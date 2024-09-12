Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Xinhua) 13:25, September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

Xi pointed out the CIFTIS, having been successfully held for ten years, is a vivid portrayal of the high-quality development of China's service industry and service trade, making positive contributions to the building of an open world economy.

China will promote high-quality development via high-level opening-up, improve institutions and mechanisms for high-level opening-up, innovate and upgrade trade in services, actively align itself with high-standard international economic and trade rules, promote interoperability and compatibility of rules, regulations, management and standards in the service sector, open its service market wider to the outside world in an orderly manner, enhance the functions of the service sector and service trade as platforms of opening up, and forge a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, said Xi.

China is ready to work with all countries to jointly share opportunities, discuss cooperation and promote development in line with the general trend of economic globalization, to contribute to promoting global economic growth and the wellbeing of the people of various countries, Xi added.

The 2024 CIFTIS, themed "Global Services, Shared Prosperity," was opened in Beijing on Thursday.

