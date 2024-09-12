Xi sends congratulatory letter to SCO Forum on Women

Xinhua) 08:07, September 12, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum on Women.

Xi said that women are important promoters of human civilization and social progress and have scored remarkable achievements in all walks of life. Since the forum's launch, women of various countries, upholding the Shanghai Spirit, have contributed to the building of an even closer SCO community of a shared future.

It is hoped that the forum can continue to play a positive role in promoting amity and people-to-people interconnectivity among various countries, injecting fresh impetus into forging closer cultural bonds of SCO, said Xi.

Xi added that China is willing to work with all parties to promote scientific and technological innovation and the development of women's causes via digital empowerment, and to jointly build a better SCO family.

The forum opened Wednesday in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province.

