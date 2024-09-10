Xi extends Teachers' Day greetings to teachers

Xinhua) 09:45, September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent greetings to teachers and other people working in the education sector across the country at a national meeting on education held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Tuesday marks the 40th Teachers' Day in China.

