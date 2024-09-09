Xi extends congratulations on DPRK's 76th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 09:03, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on the DPRK's 76th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said in the message that over the past 76 years, under the leadership of the WPK, the people of the DPRK have united as one and promoted the vigorous development of various national causes.

In recent years, Comrade General Secretary Kim has led the party and people of the DPRK in thoroughly implementing the guiding principles of the WPK's 8th Congress and all its plenary sessions, and made a series of achievements in national construction and development, he added.

Xi expressed his belief that under the leadership of the WPK headed by Comrade General Secretary, the people in the DPRK will surely win new and greater victories in advancing the cause of DPRK-style socialism.

Xi stressed that China and the DPRK are linked by mountains and rivers, and friendship between the two countries grows stronger over time. He added that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the "China-DPRK Friendship Year."

Under the new circumstances in the new era, Xi said that China will continue to view bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to deepen strategic communication, strengthen coordination and cooperation with the DPRK, and jointly maintain, consolidate and develop traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

He also called on the two sides to jointly advance the socialism cause, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contribution to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)