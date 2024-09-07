Xi urges beefed-up disaster relief after Super Typhoon Yagi strikes south China

Xinhua) 16:04, September 07, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged beefed-up disaster relief efforts after Super Typhoon Yagi struck the country's southern region.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, made landfalls in the provinces of Hainan and Guangdong on Friday, leaving three people dead and 95 others injured.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and their property.

He called for mobilizing rescue efforts, handling well the relocation and resettlement of affected people, preventing secondary disasters, and making every effort to minimize casualties.

Xi also urged swift repair of damaged infrastructure, including transportation, electricity and communication systems, and demanded active post-disaster reconstruction to restore normal order of life and work as soon as possible.

