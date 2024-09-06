Xi meets Burundian president

Xinhua) 14:41, September 06, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

