Xi says China to work with UN for Africa's peace, development

Xinhua) 16:08, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China is ready to step up cooperation with the United Nations (UN) for Africa's peace, stability, development and revitalization.

Xi made the remarks when he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

China places great importance on developing its relations with Africa, and its cooperation with Africa serves no selfish interests, Xi said.

"I proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, with the hope that people across the world, including those in Africa, can enjoy a better life," he said.

Xi expressed appreciation for the UN's consistent focus on Africa.

China's modernization will create more opportunities for countries around the world and provide fresh momentum for maintaining global peace and promoting shared development, Xi said.

