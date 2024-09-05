Home>>
Beijing declaration, action plan adopted at FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 13:56, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A declaration on jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era and an action plan of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) for the next three years were adopted Thursday at the 2024 FOCAC summit in Beijing.
