Beijing declaration, action plan adopted at FOCAC summit

Xinhua) 13:56, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A declaration on jointly building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era and an action plan of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) for the next three years were adopted Thursday at the 2024 FOCAC summit in Beijing.

