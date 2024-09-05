Home>>
Joint pursuit of modernization by China, Africa to set off modernization wave in Global South: Xi
(Xinhua) 13:16, September 05, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa will set off a wave of modernization in the Global South and open a new chapter for building a community with a shared future for humanity.
Delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi stressed jointly advancing modernization that is just and equitable, is open and win-win, puts the people first, features diversity and inclusiveness, is eco-friendly, and is underpinned by peace and security.
