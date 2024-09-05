Full text: Toast by Chinese President Xi Jinping at welcoming banquet of 2024 FOCAC summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses a welcome banquet for international guests attending the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted the banquet here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday hosted a banquet to welcome international guests who are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The following is the full text of the toast by President Xi at the banquet.

Toast by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet of the

2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Beijing, September 4, 2024

Your Excellency President Bassirou Diomaye Faye,

Distinguished Colleagues and Your Spouses,

Friends and Distinguished Guests,

Good evening!

It is my great pleasure to meet you here on the eve of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of my wife and myself, I extend a warm welcome to you all.

To quote a Chinese poem, "True friends always feel close to each other, no matter the distance between them." I have been to Africa 10 times and hosted many African leaders in China. All our meetings have been cordial and heartwarming. They have reinforced my belief that the China-Africa community with a shared future is built on a strong foundation, has been blessed with a good start, and enjoys broad prospects. It sets a stellar example for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The China-Africa community with a shared future is deeply rooted in our traditional friendship. Since the mid-20th century, we have been fighting shoulder to shoulder imperialism, colonialism, and hegemonism, and advancing hand in hand along the path of development, revitalization, and modernization. China-Africa friendship remains robust and is growing stronger through generations no matter how the world changes.

The China-Africa community with a shared future thrives on the strength of win-win cooperation. Twenty-four years ago, FOCAC was born at the dawn of a new century. Through this key cooperation platform, we have together built roads, railways, schools, hospitals, industrial parks, and special economic zones. These projects have changed the lives and destiny of many people.

The China-Africa community with a shared future grows in step with the times. Following the Eighth FOCAC Ministerial Conference in Dakar in 2021, we have worked together to fully implement the nine programs and deliver on other outcomes of the meeting. We pulled together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We maintained close cooperation and coordination on major international and regional issues. Together we have made the voice of the Global South stronger.

Friends and Distinguished Guests,

We human beings have been dreaming of a community with a shared future, and modernization is what it takes to turn our dream into reality. China and Africa have been, and remain, pioneers in building this community, and we will stay at the forefront in pursuing modernization. I am confident that as long as the 2.8 billion-strong Chinese and African people are united for this common goal, we will accomplish new and even greater feats together on the way toward modernization, spearhead the modernization drive of the Global South, and make greater contributions to a community with a shared future for mankind.

Now, I would like to propose a toast:

To the prosperity of China and African countries and the well-being of our people;

To the everlasting friendship between the Chinese and African people;

To the success of the Summit; and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!

