Chinese vice premier meets UN chief

Xinhua) 21:19, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative provide a Chinese approach to solving common issues facing humanity.

China will further deepen cooperation with the UN, practice true multilateralism, jointly advance world peace and development, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Noting that the three initiatives are highly aligned with the UN purposes and principles, Guterres said the UN expects stronger cooperation with China to foster a more just and equitable global governance.

