Xi meets Tanzanian president

Xinhua) 20:59, September 04, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Tanzania. During the meeting, Xi said China is ready to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Tanzania to deliver more benefits to both peoples and pass on the traditional friendship from generation to generation.

China is also willing to take the summit as an opportunity to push for new progress in the revitalization project of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway, and jointly improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, Xi said.

These efforts will help Tanzania become a demonstration zone for deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and African countries, Xi added.

Xi emphasized that Tanzania is where China first put forward its Africa policy for the new era.

Citing the China-Africa Dar es Salaam Consensus jointly issued by Chinese and African scholars in Tanzania in March, Xi said it reflects the consensus among Global South countries on development path and philosophy.

The China-Tanzania relations are in line with the historical trend of development of the Global South, holding significant values and playing a leading role, Xi said.

Hassan said she believes that the Beijing summit will make new contributions to deepening friendly cooperation between Africa and China and significantly advance Africa's industrialization and agricultural modernization.

Noting that China is a trusted and indispensable partner of Tanzania, she said her country is ready to actively work with China to advance Belt and Road cooperation.

