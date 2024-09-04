Home>>
Xi, Libyan leader announce establishing China-Libya strategic partnership
(Xinhua) 19:07, September 04, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi on Wednesday announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries.
