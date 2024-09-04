Home>>
Moroccan PM arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 18:48, September 04, 2024
Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
