A shared path to modernization
(People's Daily App) 17:14, September 04, 2024
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," the summit will bring the leadership of China and African countries together to celebrate friendship, chart the way forward for cooperation and embark on a new journey toward modernization.
(Produced by Wang Tian, Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Wang Xiangyu, Zhu Yurou, Han Xiaomeng, Hu Xiao, Yu Zhizhuan, Xu Zheqi, Chu Chu; Interns Bai Yunfei, Yang Guangxing, Hu Tao and Sun Shibo also contributed to the video.)
