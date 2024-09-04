A shared path to modernization

(People's Daily App) 17:14, September 04, 2024

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6. Themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," the summit will bring the leadership of China and African countries together to celebrate friendship, chart the way forward for cooperation and embark on a new journey toward modernization.

