Liberian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC summit
(Xinhua) 11:09, September 04, 2024
Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
