Gambian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit

Xinhua) 10:39, September 04, 2024

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)