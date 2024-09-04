Home>>
Gambian president arrives in Beijing for 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Xinhua) 10:39, September 04, 2024
Gambian President Adama Barrow arrives for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
